More Obituaries for David Michalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David M. Michalski

David M. Michalski Obituary

David M. Michalski, 62, of Dickson City, died July 14.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Helen Golembeski Michalski.

David was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Monroe County Community College. He had been employed as a private duty nurse.

He is survived by a brother, John Michalski of Coatesville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Romayne Sandrowicz.

Private interment will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Minooka section of Scranton.

To share condolences with David's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.


