Born March 29, 1940, son of the late Frank and Jennie Starich Marinchick, David was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City. Before retirement, he worked at he Endicott-Johnson Shoe Factory in Forest City.



He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. While at the Forest City Nursing Center, David could be seen attending Mass and rosary or playing bingo. He liked social gatherings such as coffee time, parties and musical entertainment. His quiet strength and kindness have been a blessing to all who knew him.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Forest City Nursing Center for the compassionate care given to David.



He is survived by a brother, Paul Marinchick and wife, Diane, Willoughby, Ohio; nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bill, Eddie and Frank.



The funeral will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Joseph's Church, to be celebrated by the Rev. Brian Clarke. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.



Viewing will be Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City.

