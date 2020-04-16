|
David N. Vermack, "Divid," 56, of Old Forge and formerly of Avoca, died unexpectedly at home on Monday.
Born in Scranton, he was a son of the late John M. and Jeanette P. (Howarth) Vermack. He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and was employed by MTF Biologics, Jessup, as a donor login coordinator.
David was an avid fisherman and also a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He will be missed by many friends, family and coworkers.
Surviving are sisters, Paula Regan and companion, John Mickiewicz, Avoca; and Jennifer Menichini, Scranton; brothers, Michael and wife, Judy, Taylor; John and companion, Denise Shields, Lake Ariel; Joseph, Avoca; and George and wife, Helene, West Pittston; nieces, Abbigail Menichini, Ashley Menichini and Nicole Davis; nephews, Jeffrey Romanecz, Stephen Romanecz, George Vermack, Ryan Vermack and Kyle Vermack, a great-niece and great-nephews, and numerous cousins.
He was also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Michael Regan; and sister-in-law, Michalene "Mickey" Vermack.
A private burial service will be held at the Langcliffe Cemetery, Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 16, 2020