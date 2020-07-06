Home

David P. Townend Obituary

David P. Townend, age 63, of Moosic, passed away Sunday morning at home after longtime illness. He is survived by his loyal caretaker and loving wife, Marion (Herron) Townend.

Born in Scranton on June 9, 1957 to his late parents, Darlene Dittfield and William Townend II, David was an attendee of the former Scranton Technical High School. He worked for Mercy Hospital and Pennwood Manor, before being last employed by Lackawanna Health Care Center, prior to his illness.

A longtime NASCAR fan, especially of the late Dale Earnhardt Sr., he and Marion even worked security for Pocono Speedway events. He never missed watching a professional wrestling event and David ate, slept and drank all things fishing, his favorite hobby.

Now at peace, he will be forever missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by loving family, children, Heather Townend of Moosic, Felicia Townend of Old Forge, Angela Edwards-Stines of Scranton and Kevin Rought Jr. of Moosic; siblings, Frank Townend of Archbald, Amanda Townend of Elmhurst Twp. and twins, Julie O'Donnell of Scranton and Judy O'Neil of South Carolina; five grandchildren, two great-grandchilden, and nieces and nephews.

Siblings, Debra Townend, Agnes Shay, William III, Richard and George Townend also preceded him in death.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Monday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with noon memorial services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the ALSAC/, c/o 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.


