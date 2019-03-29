Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, David Paul Wrobel, Clarks Summit, loving and selfless father of three children, passed away tragically at the age of 55.



David was born on March 4, 1964, to Lois Sick Wrobel, and the late Frank A. Wrobel Jr. David was a 1982 graduate of Abington Heights High School, where he excelled in football and found some of his lifelong friends. David shared a strong bond with his loving family and community. His passions in life were being the best dad, love of family and God. He had a profound ability to care for and love others and always put them before himself. He regularly attended Parker Hill Church, where he displayed his love for God with his family. He instilled his strong faith in his children and demonstrated the way Jesus wanted us to live. David was loyal, motivating and would move mountains for those in need. He made an impact on every person he met and changed their lives for the better. He was known for his sense of humor and impressive ability to tease unmercifully with love and affection.



David is survived by his three children, Casey, Courtney and David; siblings, Sandee Wrobel Phillips and husband, Jerry; Frank III and his wife, Stephanie; nieces, Silvia Phillips; and godchild, Leah Wrobel; nephew, Zyga Phillips. He was close to his many uncles, aunts and cousins and was loved by his friends who felt like family.



David was also preceded in death by his nephews, Michael Straka Wrobel, and W. Adam Holley.



David's daughters would like to thank the first responders from Clarks Summit and Dalton who helped their dad and brother with care and understanding. They also have sincere gratitude to the countless people who reached out with food, prayers and monetary contributions.



Funeral will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Parker Hill Church, 607 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, with services by Pastor Paul McGuinness.



Friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, David Paul Wrobel, Clarks Summit, loving and selfless father of three children, passed away tragically at the age of 55.David was born on March 4, 1964, to Lois Sick Wrobel, and the late Frank A. Wrobel Jr. David was a 1982 graduate of Abington Heights High School, where he excelled in football and found some of his lifelong friends. David shared a strong bond with his loving family and community. His passions in life were being the best dad, love of family and God. He had a profound ability to care for and love others and always put them before himself. He regularly attended Parker Hill Church, where he displayed his love for God with his family. He instilled his strong faith in his children and demonstrated the way Jesus wanted us to live. David was loyal, motivating and would move mountains for those in need. He made an impact on every person he met and changed their lives for the better. He was known for his sense of humor and impressive ability to tease unmercifully with love and affection.David is survived by his three children, Casey, Courtney and David; siblings, Sandee Wrobel Phillips and husband, Jerry; Frank III and his wife, Stephanie; nieces, Silvia Phillips; and godchild, Leah Wrobel; nephew, Zyga Phillips. He was close to his many uncles, aunts and cousins and was loved by his friends who felt like family.David was also preceded in death by his nephews, Michael Straka Wrobel, and W. Adam Holley.David's daughters would like to thank the first responders from Clarks Summit and Dalton who helped their dad and brother with care and understanding. They also have sincere gratitude to the countless people who reached out with food, prayers and monetary contributions.Funeral will be Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Parker Hill Church, 607 N. Abington Road, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, with services by Pastor Paul McGuinness.Friends may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Funeral Home Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home

418 S. State St.

Clarks Summit , PA 18411

570-586-7821 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close