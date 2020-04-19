|
|
David R. Crowther, 78, Clarks Green, formerly of Fleetville, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday. He was the husband of Janet Crowther.
Born in Philadelphia, David was the son of the late David and Helen Margaret Crowther. He graduated from Princeton University.
He began his career with Bell Telephone of PA. He moved to Scranton, where he worked for Haddon Craftsman and then for ICS, eventually serving as president of ICS. When he left the business world, he pursued his passion for antiques for 30 years with his own business, Appletree Antiques.
He was an active member in Benton Twp. civic life, first as a member of the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company, and later on the Benton Twp. Planning Commission.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, David (Theresa) of New Jersey, Alan (Sefika) of Philadelphia and John (Adrienne) Crowther of San Francisco; and six grandchildren, Lillian, Nora, Henry, Jay, Paige and Samantha.
A special thank you to Dr. Michael Kondash, Michael Lukus and the caregivers at Traditional Home Health for their compassionate assistance.
Services will be private at the wishes of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarks Summit Ambulance, Fleetville Fire Company, or a food bank of the donor's choice.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
David's care has been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 19, 2020