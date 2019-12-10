|
David Robert Kroptavich, 55, of Tunkhannock, passed away at his home on Dec. 7. David was born in Kingston on March 24, 1964, and he was the son of the late Joseph and Ann Azarsky Kroptavich. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and received his bachelor's in business administration from Mansfield University.
David was an avid car racing fan and attended many stock car races. He loved to watch his Raiders during football season and attend the local high school football games. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, flea markets and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Joseph Kroptavich Jr.; and a niece, Jennifer Coviello.
He is survived by a brother, Daniel Kroptavich; a sister, Roseann Coviello; niece, Danielle and husband, Eric McTague; and a great-niece, Lindsay; and great-nephew, Gabriel McTague, all of Tunkhannock.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday from the Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Chris Stark of the Rock Church Worship Center officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 until the time of the service.
Interment will take place at the Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock, at a later date. For online condolences or directions, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 10, 2019