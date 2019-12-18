Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Resources
More Obituaries for David Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Schultz Obituary
David Schultz, 62, of Scranton, died Monday afternoon at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward and Beatrice Zelenski Schultz and a graduate of Dunmore High School. Prior to retirement, he worked in production at the former Haddon Craftsman.

Known to everyone as "Sleeper," he was an avid New York Jets and Yankees fan. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball and get-togethers with his friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are brothers, Edward and wife, Mary Ann, and Chester and wife, Vinessa; nieces, nephews, cousins and his good friend, Margie Burke.

He was preceded in death by a nephew, Mark Schultz.

A service will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Interment is private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -