David Schultz, 62, of Scranton, died Monday afternoon at home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Edward and Beatrice Zelenski Schultz and a graduate of Dunmore High School. Prior to retirement, he worked in production at the former Haddon Craftsman.
Known to everyone as "Sleeper," he was an avid New York Jets and Yankees fan. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball and get-togethers with his friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are brothers, Edward and wife, Mary Ann, and Chester and wife, Vinessa; nieces, nephews, cousins and his good friend, Margie Burke.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Mark Schultz.
A service will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of service.
Interment is private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 18, 2019