Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Funeral
Saturday, May 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Strumsky house
David "Strummer" Strumsky


1966 - 2020
David "Strummer" Strumsky Obituary
David "Strummer" Strumsky, 53, of Jessup, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born in Nuremberg, Germany, on Dec. 31, 1966, he moved to this country and resided for most of his life in Jessup. He was of the Catholic faith. He graduated from Valley View High School and Wilkes University receiving a degree in English. He worked with home schooling troubled children. He was very good at his job and was very active in coaching in many youth programs in the Valley View area. He was a member and a coach of Jessup Youth Sports Association, Pietro's Little League, Brunozzi Trucking softball team, the Junior Cougars and Munley Law in the CSBL League. He was also involved in many theater productions and enjoyed performing.

He is survived by two brothers, William, with whom he resided in Jessup; and Michael and fiancée, Jennifer Hawran, Honesdale; a twin sister, Diane Pittsman, Jessup; two nephews, Matthew and Kristopher, Jessup.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Stasia; a brother, Donald; and an infant sister, Elizabeth.

Due to the health crisis, the funeral will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to funeral home website. A funeral drive by at the Strumsky house will be held Saturday, May 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2020
