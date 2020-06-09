|
David Surridge, 69, formerly of Old Forge, passed away June 5, 2020, at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Scranton.
Born in Old Forge, he was the son of the late Rowland and Carolyn Surridge. He was a graduate of Old Forge High School and also served in the United States Air Force as a mechanic at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, from 1969-1973. He was also employed at Schott Glass Technologies, Duryea, as a mechanic for 41 years before retirement. He really enjoyed going to Disney World in Florida every year with his wife, Bonnie, and niece and nephew, Marilyn and Dave, and also enjoyed hanging out with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Jeannette "Bonnie" Surridge, they would have celebrated their 50th year anniversary on June 20; daughter, Carol Zupon and fiancé, Timmy Lamorte Jr., Dickson City; granddaughter, Mackenzie Lamorte, Honesdale; a sister, Ronnia Ryan and husband, Pastor Scott Ryan, Meshoppen; brothers, Allen and wife, Phyllis, Old Forge; and Robert and wife, Jeannie, Duryea; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marge Richter.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with interment at Fairview Memorial Park in Elmhurst, celebrated by Pastor Scott Ryan, Dad's brother-in-law.
Published in Scranton Times on June 9, 2020