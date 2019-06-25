David Victor D'Andrea went home to his Lord and Savior on June 21. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norita (Bedford), on Dec. 10, 1987.



Born July 9, 1937, in Dunmore, son of the late Rev. Donato and Jennie D'Andrea. He was raised and attended schools in West Pittston and Dunmore, enlisted in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. Dave held multiple positions in life as a carpenter, factory worker, mechanic, but worked most of his life as a truck driver. He would always say "Jack of all trades master of none." His favorite pastime was fishing, hunting and watching his Pittsburgh Steelers. Dave's greatest joys in life were his grandchildren. He was so very proud of his grandson, Cpl. David Wert of the United States Marine Corps and he adored his granddaughter, Jessica Spagnuolo, whom he called his little princess, she put a sparkle in his eyes whenever she was around him.



He is survived by two daughters, Donna D'Andrea and partner, Daryl Benn Sr., Nicholson; Darlene D'Andrea, Daleville; and a son, David D'Andrea and wife, Janet, Dupont; four grandchildren, Cpl. David Wert; Jessica Spagnuolo and husband, Stan; Larry (Rock) Flaim and Donato D'Andrea; a great-grandson, Charlie. He is also survived by three sisters, Margaret Re, Esther Addonizio; and Mary Terry and husband, Jim; also many nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Leonard D'Andrea.



His family wishes to express a very special thank you to Marilyn (D'Andrea) Evans, his niece, who remembered him every holiday with a card of blessings and love, which would bring him such joy. His family would also like to extend a very special thank you to his aides and nurses at the Gardens in Tunkhannock for their caring and thoughtfulness, especially to Kelly Caines, whom he loved and thought the world of, she is a very special person and we were blessed by her love and kindness.



Funeral services will be private at the request of the family with burial at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Memorial contributions can be made to the , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or online at .



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.





Published in Scranton Times on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary