David W. Hopkins Sr., 78, of Dalton, died Monday. His wife is the former Theresa Altieri.
Born in Scranton on Nov. 27, 1940, son of the late Russell and Bessie Metcalf Hopkins, Dave graduated from Clarks Summit High School in 1958 before serving our country as a United States Navy Seabee. He opened Dalton Garage in 1973 and later partnered with his son, who continues the family business. He loved going to car shows, especially the Calli Memorial Car Show, which supports children suffering from life-altering illnesses.
Also surviving are his son, David W. Hopkins Jr. and his wife, Kelly, Factoryville; two grandchildren, David and Kelsey Hopkins, both of Factoryville; two brothers, Donald Hopkins and his wife, Sheila, Reeders; and Warren Hopkins and his wife, Sandy, York; and his sister, Eleanor Rogers and her husband, Ed, Jefferson Twp.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor John Craig officiating.
Friends may call from 10 until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calli Fund, c/o Jeff Walter, 82 Long Pine Lane, Factoryville, PA 18419.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 17, 2019