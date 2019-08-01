|
|
David W. "Murph" Murphy, 61, of Lake Ariel, passed away Monday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late William V. and Joan McManamon Murphy. He was a 1975 graduate of Dunmore High School and earned his bachelor's degree in agriculture from Penn State University. He became a registered pharmacist after graduating from Temple University. He was the owner and operator of the Blakeslee Pharmacy since 1992.
Affectionately known as "Murph" by his family and friends, he was very passionate about nature and mentored many people by sharing his passion. He enjoyed hunting and running his dogs on his farm. He took pride in his business and had a devoted staff, customers and friends, and was very much loved by his community. Murph was a very generous and loyal man with a great sense of humor and quick wit. The apple of his eye and sidekick was his beloved daughter, Grace, whom he loved very much and shared in his passion for the great outdoors. He will sadly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Surviving are his daughter, Grace and her mom, Marguerite Kranick, Clarks Summit; sisters, Susan Petula and husband, Nick, Clarks Summit; Ellen Chaudhari and husband, Dr. Ramsi, Dunmore; Ann Gerega and husband, Paul, Clarks Summit; a brother, Neil and wife, Paula, Dunmore. Murph enjoyed the company of numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends and family are invited to join us for a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Murphy's Farm, 279 Faller Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
Interment is private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Nature Conservancy, 2101 N. Front St., Building 1 Suite 200, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.
