David Walter Matechak, 49, of Savannah, Ga., passed away Wednesday, March 11, at Memorial Medical Center, Savannah. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Cherise Matechak.
David was born April 24, 1970, in Scranton, and he was the son of Walter and Lorraine Matechak. He was a graduate of Abington Heights High School and he attended Penn State University. Following his formal education, he began his career as a journeyman in the construction industry, practicing his trade all over the country.
He was an avid golfer and sports fan. His favorite teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State Nittany Lions football team.
Also surviving is a brother, Andrew Matechak.
A prayer service was held March 14 in Savannah, Ga. A local memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 3, 2020