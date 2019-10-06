|
|
David William Kapelan, 53, of Scranton, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 14, 1966, in Scranton, he was the son of Zena Homko Kapelan and the late John Kapelan Sr. David was a 1984 graduate of West Scranton High School and held various positions of work, most recently at American Environmental Outfitters. He loved fishing, skiing and camping with his friends.
Also surviving are a son, Ian Kapelan and wife, Jennifer; a grandson, Braxton Kapelan; stepgrandchildren, Sophia and Kayden; sisters, Janet Silverberg and husband, Alan; Barbara Kapelan; and Christina Jones and husband, Darin; his brother, Johnny Kapelan Jr.; several nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff, nurses and volunteers at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kindness and exceptional care of David. Also, gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the Oncology Department of the Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre and the Interim Home Healthcare Nurses.
A private memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Gan Arnold at the convenience of the family, with burial at the Milwaukee Cemetery, Ransom Twp., Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Social Service, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, 18505; or to the Community Intervention Center, 445 N. Sixth Ave., Scranton, 18503.
Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Jones of Vanston and James Funeral Home.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 6, 2019