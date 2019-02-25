Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Williams. View Sign

David Williams passed away Feb. 18 after a long illness. David grew up in Northeast Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Abington Heights High School, class of 1974. He made his home in the greater Tempe, Ariz., area where he met and married his best friend, Patti Stock.



David was a creative and talented builder, tinkerer, hobbyist, woodworker and machinist. He had a love for trains and auto racing and strong passion for both American history and politics.



Those who knew David saw a strong and kind man, a good husband, son and friend.



He is survived by wife, Patti; her daughters, Ashli and Jami; grandchildren, Logan and Autumn; mother, Carmella; sister, Dawn; brothers, Roy and Gifford; nephews, Jason and Mark; and nieces, Jessica and Stacey.



David was predeceased by his father, Roy Williams; and sister, Darlene.



His smile, insight, sense of humor and biting sarcasm will be missed by all who knew him.



Funeral home services for David are being provided by Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care of Mesa, Ariz.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local veterans support group of choice.



418 S. State St.

Clarks Summit , PA 18411

