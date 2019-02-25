David Williams passed away Feb. 18 after a long illness. David grew up in Northeast Pennsylvania and was a graduate of Abington Heights High School, class of 1974. He made his home in the greater Tempe, Ariz., area where he met and married his best friend, Patti Stock.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Williams.
David was a creative and talented builder, tinkerer, hobbyist, woodworker and machinist. He had a love for trains and auto racing and strong passion for both American history and politics.
Those who knew David saw a strong and kind man, a good husband, son and friend.
He is survived by wife, Patti; her daughters, Ashli and Jami; grandchildren, Logan and Autumn; mother, Carmella; sister, Dawn; brothers, Roy and Gifford; nephews, Jason and Mark; and nieces, Jessica and Stacey.
David was predeceased by his father, Roy Williams; and sister, Darlene.
His smile, insight, sense of humor and biting sarcasm will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral home services for David are being provided by Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care of Mesa, Ariz.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local veterans support group of choice.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2019