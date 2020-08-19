Home

Dawn Kubilus Obituary

Dawn Kubilus, Scranton, died Saturday at home.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Anthony Kubilus, Scranton, and the late Marjorie Howard Kubilus. Educated in the Scranton school system, she was a certified nursing assistant at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa.

She was of Presbyterian faith and a lover of cats.

Also surviving are a son, Nathan; and a brother, Kenneth, both of Scranton; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, 1660 N. Main Ave.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.


