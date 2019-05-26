Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc 1401 Ash St Scranton , PA 18510 (570)-344-2498 Send Flowers Obituary

Dawn Star Thurston, 48, Kingsley, died Thursday morning at her home after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the wife of William Eric Thurston. The couple were married in 2015.



Born in Montrose, the daughter of the late Lois Bailey Baker and the late Lester Allen "Butch" Thomas, she attended Blue Ridge High School and was employed as a manager of Summit Ridge Farms.



Dawn was a very giving person, always putting others before herself. She was active in the Elk Mountain VFW Post 848 Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed being outdoors, especially going fishing.



Also surviving are two brothers, Kevin Edward Thomas, New Milford; and Lester Allen Thomas, Hallstead; several nieces and nephews; cousins; her beloved cats, Socks and Twitchy; and her dog, Daisy Mae.



Funeral services and interment will be private at convenience of the family.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funetral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, and are under the direction of Henry Sobolak, funeral director.



Memorial donations in Dawn's name may be made to the American Caner Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or the Elk Mountain VFW Post 848, 8212 State Route 106, Kingsley, PA 18826.



