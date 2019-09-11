|
|
Dayna Kane Cogliser, 45, died in Orange Park, Fla. from injuries in a hit-and-run accident while riding her moped on Aug. 17. Her husband, Thomas Cogliser Jr., died April 4, 2004.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of James Kane and the late Priscilla Dana Kane. Dayna was a graduate of West Scranton High School and loved all people and animals. Her adventurous spirit will live on through her son, Bryan Cogliser, Bethlehem; her brother, Bryan Kane; and her companion, Ron Boyle.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Cathedral Cemetery Chapel, Oram Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Sam J. Ferretti.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019