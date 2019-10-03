|
Deanna Lynn Franc, 21, of Ephrata, Pa., was taken too soon as the result of a car accident on Friday, Sept. 27.
Deanna was born in Ephrata on March 25, 1998. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 2016 and then pursued a nursing career. She was currently employed at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Hershey, Pa.
Deanna married her loving husband, Cory J. Franc, on June 16, 2018. They have one daughter, Roselynn Mae, and were about to welcome their second daughter, Ava Marie, in a few months.
Deanna enjoyed spending time outdoors and being on the water. She loved hunting, fishing, swimming and boating.
She also loved to travel and go to the beach.
Deanna was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church in Brownstown, Pa.
In addition to her husband and daughter, Deanna is survived by her mother, Laura, wife of David Bolich, of Lancaster, Pa.; maternal grandparents, Ron and Dolores Earnest, of Ephrata; paternal grandparents, Linda and Colin Gockley, of Stevens, Pa.; great-grandfather, Vernon Benner, of Lancaster; and two aunts, Lynn, wife of Terry Capwell, of Ephrata; and Trish, wife of Joe Basile, of Italy.
Deanna was preceded in death by her father, Clarence V. Gockley.
She will be remembered as a great mom, wife, daughter, granddaughter and friend.
Friends will be received at Ebenezer E.C. Church, 23 S. State St., Brownstown, PA 17508 on Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. Memorial services officiated by Pastor Scott Phillips will begin at 10 at the church on Saturday. Place of interment will be Mellinger's Union Cemetery, Stevens-Schoeneck, Pa.
Please consider memorial donations benefitting Deanna's daughter, made to the Roselynn Mae Franc Fund at Members First Federal Credit Union, 836 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 3, 2019