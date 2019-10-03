Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L Gravenor Home For Funerals Inc
100 W Main St
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Franc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna Lynn Franc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna Lynn Franc Obituary
Deanna Lynn Franc, 21, of Ephrata, Pa., was taken too soon as the result of a car accident on Friday, Sept. 27.

Deanna was born in Ephrata on March 25, 1998. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 2016 and then pursued a nursing career. She was currently employed at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Hershey, Pa.

Deanna married her loving husband, Cory J. Franc, on June 16, 2018. They have one daughter, Roselynn Mae, and were about to welcome their second daughter, Ava Marie, in a few months.

Deanna enjoyed spending time outdoors and being on the water. She loved hunting, fishing, swimming and boating.

She also loved to travel and go to the beach.

Deanna was a member of Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church in Brownstown, Pa.

In addition to her husband and daughter, Deanna is survived by her mother, Laura, wife of David Bolich, of Lancaster, Pa.; maternal grandparents, Ron and Dolores Earnest, of Ephrata; paternal grandparents, Linda and Colin Gockley, of Stevens, Pa.; great-grandfather, Vernon Benner, of Lancaster; and two aunts, Lynn, wife of Terry Capwell, of Ephrata; and Trish, wife of Joe Basile, of Italy.

Deanna was preceded in death by her father, Clarence V. Gockley.

She will be remembered as a great mom, wife, daughter, granddaughter and friend.

Friends will be received at Ebenezer E.C. Church, 23 S. State St., Brownstown, PA 17508 on Friday, Oct. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. Memorial services officiated by Pastor Scott Phillips will begin at 10 at the church on Saturday. Place of interment will be Mellinger's Union Cemetery, Stevens-Schoeneck, Pa.

Please consider memorial donations benefitting Deanna's daughter, made to the Roselynn Mae Franc Fund at Members First Federal Credit Union, 836 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now