Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Henneforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah A. Henneforth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah A. Henneforth Obituary

Deborah A. Henneforth, 69, of Hollisterville, died Monday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton following an illness. Her husband of 35 years is Harold Henneforth.

Born, July 26, 1951 in Essex, Md., she was the daughter of the late George Duvall and the late Shirley Mills. She was a graduate of Bladensburgh High School. She was currently employed by The Hideout POA as the public works secretary.

Also surviving are daughters, Melanie Major and her husband, Stephen, of Montrose, and Candy Armstrong of Kingwood, Texas; grandchildren, Justin and Alyvia Richel, Gabrielle Armstrong, and Morgan and Colby Major; sister-in-law, Lori Tochyldlowski and her husband, Ed, of Hollisterville; brother-in-law, Ralph Henneforth and his wife, Pauline, of Hollisterville; special aunt, Fran Swingle; nieces and nephews; sisters, Pamela King and her husband, Jerry, of Tunkhannock; and Diane Billingsly and her husband, Joe, of Tunkhannock.

Deborah's family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Allied Services Hospice Center, and Compassionate Care Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Deborah.

Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -