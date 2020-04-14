|
|
Deborah A. Stoffey, 70, of Eynon, passed away April 12 at the Gardens of Scranton.
Surviving are sons, Stanley Buczynski and wife, Suzanne, Blakely; and Jason Buczynski, Eynon; brother, John Stoffey and wife, Ann Marie, Throop; and grandchildren, Payton and Mason Buczynski, Blakely.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020