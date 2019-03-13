Deborah Ann Fisher, 59, of Peckville, died Monday morning at Allied Hospice Facility, Scranton.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Ann Fisher.
Born in Scranton, daughter of Theresa Conrad Fisher, Largo, Fla., and the late George Fisher, she was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1977. Debbie devoted her life's work to caring for others. Always the first to lend a helping hand, she was well-known in the community for her selfless acts. She was the acting secretary for the Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Unit 869. Debbie enjoyed Sundays with her polka family and their annual trips to Wildwood, N.J. Always up for a road trip, Debbie loved to travel. Her favorite destination was the beach. She was a kind and caring daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Also surviving are two sons, Sean Fisher and fiancée, Erin Sheridan, Peckville; and Brian Fisher and fiancée, Sheena Warholic, Jessup; a daughter, Alysa Fisher, Peckville; grandchildren, Aubri and Alana Fisher, Jade, Jameson, Neveah and Jaylynn; a brother, Robert Fisher and wife, Delia, Smyrna, Tenn.; and extended family, Krystal Castellani and husband, Ryan, and their children, Ella, Carter and Ty, Archbald.
The family is exceedingly grateful to Debbie's lifelong friends, Gracie and Susan, and dear friend, Joy for being there and holding her hand until the very end. A special thanks to the nurses, staff and volunteers at the Hospice Center at Allied Services.
The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Margotta Funeral Homes.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Hospice Center at Allied Services. For condolences or to share pictures, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2019