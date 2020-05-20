|
|
Deborah Ann Ogden, 57, of North Scranton, died Saturday from injuries sustained in a fire at 1840 N. Main Ave., North Scranton.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Ann Juice Kulick, Dunmore, and the late Walter J. Kulick. Debbie was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, was a certified nurse's aide and worked in private duty nursing.
She is also survived by one daughter, Jennifer Stasyszyn and husband, Michael, Scranton; two sons, Christopher Ogden, Dunmore; and Joshua Ogden and companion, Krystal Poslosky, Archbald; two sisters, Elizabeth R. Kulick, Scranton; and Dyann C. Raymer and husband, Richard, Scranton; two brothers, John J. Kulick Dunmore; and Walter J. Kulick Jr. and husband, Kevin J. Armitage, Wilkes-Barre; six grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020