Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Ogden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Ogden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ann Ogden Obituary
Deborah Ann Ogden, 57, of North Scranton, died Saturday from injuries sustained in a fire at 1840 N. Main Ave., North Scranton.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Ann Juice Kulick, Dunmore, and the late Walter J. Kulick. Debbie was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, was a certified nurse's aide and worked in private duty nursing.

She is also survived by one daughter, Jennifer Stasyszyn and husband, Michael, Scranton; two sons, Christopher Ogden, Dunmore; and Joshua Ogden and companion, Krystal Poslosky, Archbald; two sisters, Elizabeth R. Kulick, Scranton; and Dyann C. Raymer and husband, Richard, Scranton; two brothers, John J. Kulick Dunmore; and Walter J. Kulick Jr. and husband, Kevin J. Armitage, Wilkes-Barre; six grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -