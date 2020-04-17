|
Deborah Blodnikar Yeich, 66, of Forest City, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Lewis Yeich.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Albert and Amelia Chesnick Blodnikar, she was a member of Ascension Parish, Forest City, and a 1971 graduate of Forest City Regional School. Prior to her illness, she was employed as a food service supervisor at the former Farview State Hospital, Waymart.
Surviving are a sister, Michele Durmiaki, Vandling; a brother, Albert Blodnikar Jr., Browndale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Munley; and a nephew, Robert Skubic.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.
Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Memorial donations may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, Delaware Valley Chapter, 385 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020