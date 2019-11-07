|
|
Deborah Cornell, Moosic, died unexpectedly Tuesday at her home.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late George III and Katherine Gradwell Cornell, she attended Scranton schools and was a member of Peckville Assembly of God Church. She worked for Comfort Care as a home health care provider.
Surviving are two daughters, Chelsia Sides and Arline Sides; a sister, Robin Sicovitch; three brothers, Craig, Josh and George IV Cornell; three granddaughters, Hailey, Emma and Abby; a grandson, Benjamin; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Kym Cornell; and a brother, Chris Cornell.
Viewing will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019