Deborah Eisenberg, 66, of Scranton, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Syvia Gildar Eisenberg, Scranton, and the late Joseph Eisenberg. She was a graduate of the Scranton Hebrew Day School, Scranton Central High School, received an associate degree from Penn State University and a B.S. from the University of Connecticut, and had also studied at Tel Aviv University. She was a member of Beth Shalom Congregation, Scranton, and had worked for many years as a systems analyst. She was an avid sports fan and had enjoyed golf.



Deborah was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt and will be dearly missed.



Also surviving are a sister, Brauna Fortgang, New York City; two brothers, Dr. David Eisenberg, Brookline, Mass.; and Dr. Louis Eisenberg, Sewell, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Syma Blum.



A graveside funeral service will be held today at 11 a.m. in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery by Rabbi Yisroel Brotsky.



The family will receive friends during shiva at the residence of her mother, Syvia Eisenberg, 723 N. Webster Ave., Scranton, today, Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7:30 to 9 p.m., Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 and 7:30 to 9 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com

Published in Scranton Times on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary