Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah M. Nowakowski. View Sign Service Information Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home 1240 Saint Ann St Scranton , PA 18504 (570)-346-3498 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah M. Nowakowski, 58, Scranton, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in Prince Frederick, Md., daughter of the late Ernest and Mable Ziegler Englehardt, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and employed as a claims analyst for Cigna.



Debi enjoyed trips to the beach and horse racing. She was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are four children, Thomas Nowakowski Jr. and wife, Dawn; Courtney Novak and husband, Mark; Christopher Nowakowski and wife, Meghan, all of Scranton; and Kayla Hanicak and husband, Daniel, Archbald; eight grandchildren, Natalie, Madison, R.J. and Cecelia Nowakowski; Sam and Mark Novak; and Damian and Kara Hanicak; aunt, Kate Vigilante; former husband, Thomas Nowakowski Sr.; best friend, Karen Walsh; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Mary and Ray Nowakowski.



A funeral service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Friends may call from 4 to service time.

Deborah M. Nowakowski, 58, Scranton, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.Born in Prince Frederick, Md., daughter of the late Ernest and Mable Ziegler Englehardt, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and employed as a claims analyst for Cigna.Debi enjoyed trips to the beach and horse racing. She was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.Surviving are four children, Thomas Nowakowski Jr. and wife, Dawn; Courtney Novak and husband, Mark; Christopher Nowakowski and wife, Meghan, all of Scranton; and Kayla Hanicak and husband, Daniel, Archbald; eight grandchildren, Natalie, Madison, R.J. and Cecelia Nowakowski; Sam and Mark Novak; and Damian and Kara Hanicak; aunt, Kate Vigilante; former husband, Thomas Nowakowski Sr.; best friend, Karen Walsh; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Mary and Ray Nowakowski.A funeral service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Friends may call from 4 to service time. Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close