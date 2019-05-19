Deborah M. Nowakowski, 58, Scranton, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Born in Prince Frederick, Md., daughter of the late Ernest and Mable Ziegler Englehardt, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and employed as a claims analyst for Cigna.
Debi enjoyed trips to the beach and horse racing. She was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are four children, Thomas Nowakowski Jr. and wife, Dawn; Courtney Novak and husband, Mark; Christopher Nowakowski and wife, Meghan, all of Scranton; and Kayla Hanicak and husband, Daniel, Archbald; eight grandchildren, Natalie, Madison, R.J. and Cecelia Nowakowski; Sam and Mark Novak; and Damian and Kara Hanicak; aunt, Kate Vigilante; former husband, Thomas Nowakowski Sr.; best friend, Karen Walsh; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Mary and Ray Nowakowski.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Friends may call from 4 to service time.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2019