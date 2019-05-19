Deborah M. Nowakowski

Deborah M. Nowakowski, 58, Scranton, died Thursday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.

Born in Prince Frederick, Md., daughter of the late Ernest and Mable Ziegler Englehardt, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and employed as a claims analyst for Cigna.

Debi enjoyed trips to the beach and horse racing. She was a devoted mother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are four children, Thomas Nowakowski Jr. and wife, Dawn; Courtney Novak and husband, Mark; Christopher Nowakowski and wife, Meghan, all of Scranton; and Kayla Hanicak and husband, Daniel, Archbald; eight grandchildren, Natalie, Madison, R.J. and Cecelia Nowakowski; Sam and Mark Novak; and Damian and Kara Hanicak; aunt, Kate Vigilante; former husband, Thomas Nowakowski Sr.; best friend, Karen Walsh; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Mary and Ray Nowakowski.

A funeral service will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton. Friends may call from 4 to service time.
Published in Scranton Times on May 19, 2019
