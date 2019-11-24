Home

Deborah Nealon "Debbie" Evans

Deborah Nealon "Debbie" Evans Obituary
Deborah "Debbie" Nealon Evans of Scranton passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Debbie was born in Scranton and a graduate of Abington Heights High School. For the past 10 years, Debbie worked as a financial service representative for Penn Foster Career School. She was the loving daughter of the late Paul J. Nealon and Frances McGraw Nealon. Debbie loved her children, grandchildren, and beloved dog, Olover. She enjoyed photography, planting flowers, traveling and listening to music.

She is survived by her son, Jamie Evans and wife, Julie, Blakeslee; her daughter, Jacinda Evans, Chula Vista Calif.; grandchildren, Riley and Paul; her sisters, Kay Nealon, Pompano Beach Fla.; Beverly Walsh and husband, Michael, Clarks Summit; Patricia Mayo and husband, Timothy, Scranton; two brothers, Martin Nealon and wife, Verna, Olyphant; and Paul Nealon and wife, Anita, Clarks Summit; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of her life on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019
