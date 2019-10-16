Home

Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 342-1063
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home
323 William St
Scranton, PA 18508
Debra L. (Monk) Kapp, 66, of Scranton, died Sunday at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, SFC (Retired) James P. Kapp. The couple celebrated their 39th anniversary on Dec. 19, 2017.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late A.L. and Louise (Morgan) Monk. She cherished her five children and avidly adored her 14 grandchildren. She was excited for another grandchild and her first great-granddaughter, who is on the way.

She enjoyed sewing, refinishing wood, yard work, canning, and mostly, her family gatherings. Debra is dearly missed by family and friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Kimberly Rillstone and companion, Alvin, Scranton; Heather Fyock and companion, Craig Ott, Exeter; Sherri Kapp and fiancé, Ricky Hill, Scranton; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph and Nicole Kapp, Taylor; Sargent Kapp and companion, Lisa Merritt, Scranton; and three brothers, Thomas, David and Donald Monk, all of Scranton.

The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Edward Knight O'Donnell Funeral Home LLC, 323 William St., Scranton. A blessing service will be conducted at 6 p.m. Interment, private, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 16, 2019
