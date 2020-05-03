|
|
Delbert Holden Jr., 81, of Scranton, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Delbert and Hannah Jones Holden, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a United States Army veteran. Before retirement, he was employed by ICS as a computer operator for more than 40 years. Delbert enjoyed reading, golfing and watching television.
Surviving are a son, Delbert Holden and wife, Susan; two grandchildren, Alycia Miller and Dani Pasco; brother, William Holden and wife, Janet, Scranton; and sister, Marjorie Marquitz, with whom he resided.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Brier and Ruth Phillips.
Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020