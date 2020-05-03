Home

Delbert Holden Jr. Obituary
Delbert Holden Jr., 81, of Scranton, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Delbert and Hannah Jones Holden, he was a graduate of West Scranton High School and a United States Army veteran. Before retirement, he was employed by ICS as a computer operator for more than 40 years. Delbert enjoyed reading, golfing and watching television.

Surviving are a son, Delbert Holden and wife, Susan; two grandchildren, Alycia Miller and Dani Pasco; brother, William Holden and wife, Janet, Scranton; and sister, Marjorie Marquitz, with whom he resided.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Brier and Ruth Phillips.

Arrangements by Davies & Jones Funeral Chapel, 135 S. Main Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on May 3, 2020
