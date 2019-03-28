Della A. Stoss, 68, Clifford, died Sunday at home.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Stanley and Margaret Rosengrant Burton, she was a faithful member of the Clifford Baptist Church. She attended Mountain View High School. Before retirement, she was employed as a cashier at Maxson Family Market, Clifford. She was previously employed as a waitress and cashier at the Scott 60 Truck Stop.
Surviving are four daughters, Christine Wiebel, Moravian, N.Y.; Paula McCracken; Shelly Stoss; and Melanie Munley and husband, Kevin, all of Clifford Twp.; four grandsons; three granddaughters; three great-granddaughters; and a great-grandson on the way.
She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Marie Lycke; and an infant brother.
The funeral will be Saturday with services at 2:30 p.m. in the Clifford Baptist Church, 519 Church St., Clifford, to be officiated by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Interment will follow in Tower Cemetery, West Lenox.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 12:30 until service time at the church.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clifford Baptist Church, 519 Church St., Clifford, PA 18413.
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 28, 2019