Delores "Dee" Schank, 87, formerly of Wayne, N.J., died Wednesday at the home of her son in Indiana. She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Albert F. Schank, on Sept. 4, 1982.
Born and raised in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late David and Mary Edwards and a 1950 graduate of Scranton High School. She and her husband later moved to New Jersey, where she dedicated her life to her family. Her warm, welcoming, fun-loving and generous spirit will be deeply missed.
She is survived by six children, Albert (Linda), Bruce (Glenna), Craig (Kim), Doreen (Alan) Strassle, Eileen Schank and Fred Schank; eight grandchildren, Adam (Denise), Daniel (Emily), Laura, Philip, Bradford, Allison (Tom), Rachelle, James (Ellie); seven great-grandchildren, Adam Jr. (Jess), Ryan, Jordan, Megan, Zachary, Maxwell and Atlas; a great-great-granddaughter, Remy Rose; a brother, David (Elma) Edwards III; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill (Kathy) Edwards.
The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Entombment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Viewing will be held Friday from 10 to 11. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Epilepsy Foundation.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2020