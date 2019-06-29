Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Delores E. Auditori Davis

Delores E. Auditori Davis Obituary
Delores E. "Dolly" Auditori Davis, 83, Carbondale, died Thursday at home after an illness. She was the wife of James R. Davis; the couple would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on June 29.

Born in Carbondale, the daughter of the late John and Frances Domiano Auditori, she was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, and was educated in the Carbondale schools. Before retirement, she was a seamstress, having worked in several Carbondale area dress factories. Dolly was also a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

The family would like to thank the staff of Allied Services Hospice, especially Barb and Denise, and the employees of the eighth floor of Regional Hospital.

Also surviving are two daughters, Patty Wiggins and fiancé, Bob McHale; and Ellen Critchley and her husband, Jay; and a grandson, James Wiggins, all of Carbondale; two sisters, Susie Donato, Bloomingdale, N.J.; and Anna Auditori, Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Auditori; three brothers, Joseph, Anthony and Nicholas Auditori.

The funeral will be Monday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment in Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.

Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

For directions, or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2019
