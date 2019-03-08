Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores F. "Lori" Konchar. View Sign

Delores F. "Lori" Konchar, 81, Forest City, died Wednesday at the Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in Carbondale, the daughter of the late Anthony J. and Louise M. Krouse Konchar, she loved all things colorful, be it jewelry, cards or little kid toys. Her favorite pastime was shopping at Tractor Supply, Big Lots and Dollar General with her caregiver, Dawn. She enjoyed going on rides with Dawn on warm, sunny days. Lori had many favorite pastimes, be it dinner at her favorite restaurants, McDonnell's at the park, BK and Alexander's, to dinner at her nephew, Ken's, house. She loved visiting her sister, Evelyn, and brother-in-law, Gene, in New Jersey, and spending time with her great-nephew, Kyle, and her great-niece, Lauren. She always left a bright spot wherever she visited, and she was doted on by many family members and friends throughout the years.



The family would like to thank our care coordinator, Courtney, from the Area Agency on Aging in Susquehanna County, for helping supply Delores with the "at home" services she needed; the family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors who helped Delores during her abrupt illness.



Surviving are a sister, Evelyn L. Ponzini and husband, Eugene E., Barnegat, N.J.; five nephews, Anthony T. Konchar and wife, Liz; David P. Konchar; John P. Konchar; Michael M. Konchar and wife, Sally; Kenneth S. Konchar and wife, Dawn; and a niece, Elizabeth A. Konchar.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Anthony W. Konchar.



The funeral will be Saturday in the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a blessing service at 3 p.m. Spring interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Forest City.



Friends may call Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. Those attending the funeral are asked to wear colorful clothing to help celebrate Lori's life.



