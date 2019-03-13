Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Gnall. View Sign

Delores Gnall, 93, passed away on Sunday, March 10, at the Mountain View Care Center.



Born in Scranton to the late John and Amelia Rudolph Maus, she was educated in Scranton schools and remained a lifelong resident.



She is now at peace and has joined her parents and family in heaven: husband, Joseph Gnall; grandson, Sean Toole; siblings, Ted, John, Howard and Jerry Maus; sisters, Bertha Jerome, Genevieve Mackie, Dorothy DeSanto, Ethel Rezzino, Helen Maus, Elizabeth Pasco; and several other family members.



She is survived by her sons, Joseph and wife, Susan; Richard and longtime, companion, Lisa Thomas; daughter, Linda Toole Costa; grandchildren, Joseph Gnall, Jessica Gnall and Jamie Toole.



She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law.



Delores was a loving and caring daughter, sister, devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was truly blessed to come from a large family and was loved by all.



She loved to sing and would brighten the days at Mountain View with her beautiful voice. She loved her church and adored her little poodle Penny. She liked to garden and took care of her home well into her 80s and was a good neighbor. The family would like to thank Geisinger CMC, the nurses at Mountain View Care Center and especially VNA Hospice for their kindness and compassion in caring for their mom in her final hours.



The funeral will be Friday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian at 10 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Those wising to attend Mass are asked to proceed directly to the church Friday morning.



Family and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Hospice and Home Health, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447; or a .



