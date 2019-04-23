Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Granahan. View Sign Service Information Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home 1401 Capouse Ave Scranton , PA 18509 (570)-343-3660 Send Flowers Obituary

Delores Granahan, 77, of Scranton, died Sunday at Allied Hospice. Her husband of 55 years is Anthony J. Granahan Jr. The couple was married July 15, 1961.



Born July 31, 1941, daughter of George and Jean Kalkus Sherman, she attended Scranton schools and was a 1959 graduate of Hoyt School of Practical Nursing. She was a deeply religious woman and member of Mary, Mother of God Parish. Delores enjoyed camping, bingo and crafts. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.



Also surviving are three children, Tammy Jackson and husband, Ken; Anthony J. Granahan III and wife, Deborah; and Thomas P. Granahan; five grandchildren, Kenneth Jackson Jr., David and Christina Demas, Anthony Granahan IV and Dylan Granahan; four great-grandchildren, Katherine and Andrew Jackson, Suzie Granahan and Sophia Demas; four siblings, Gloria Gisinger, Diane Domiano, Sharon Kester and Daniel Sherman; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, George Sherman; and a granddaughter, Sharon Granahan.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish. Interment, private at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton.

