Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Scranton, PA
Delores Lahotsky "Dee" Blankenship

Delores Lahotsky "Dee" Blankenship Obituary

Delores "Dee" Lahotsky Blankenship, 69, of Scranton, died Friday evening at home.

Born in Clarks Summit on Dec. 18, 1950, daughter of the late Gerald John Lahotsky Sr. and Lorraine Long Weber, Dee was a graduate of Abington Heights High School, class of 1968.

She ultimately moved to Scranton where she would go on to raise her three children. Regardless of any hardships she may have faced along the way, Dee always found a way to forge through adversity to provide and care for her family. Her selflessless will be her lasting legacy.

She also adored her grandchildren, loved spending time on the computer, and was arguably the biggest fan of the New York Mets. She will forever be missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving family: three children, Brooke Blankenship and Mindy Lahotsky, both of Scranton; and Patrick Golden and fiancée, Megan, Dickson City; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald Lahotsky Jr. and Rose, Throop; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Michael and Terry Lahotsky.

Funeral services will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dee's name to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411. Please visit the funeral home's website for directions or to leave a condolence.


