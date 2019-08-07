|
Delores "Dee" McAlarney, 86, of Throop, died peacefully Monday at Mountain View Care Center, where she resided following a stroke two years ago. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John McAlarney, who passed in 2011.
Born in Throop, she was the daughter of the late August and Irene (Kovacs) Bogdanovitz. She was a member of the former St. Mary's Hungarian Church, now Blessed Sacrament Parish, Throop, and graduated from Throop High School.
Delores may have been tiny but she was mighty. She was a woman of strong faith who always thought of others before herself and was so easy to please. Her love knew no boundaries and gave it generously to all who crossed her path. She never met a stranger and always kept you smiling and laughing with the quick-witted sense of humor that rolled off her tongue. Being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother gave her the greatest fulfillment of her life and she relished her family's accomplishments and accolades. Music, especially country, was the lifeblood of her home and from dawn to dusk her little radio played as she sang along to her favorite tunes, and relished attending a Zac Brown Band concert in her 80s. No day would be complete without waiting for the Daily Number to be on TV. Sunday chats at the kitchen table and movie outings with her gal pal, Kathy, always made her day. Her beloved dachshund, Princess, was her loyal furry friend and snuggling and spoiling her brought joy beyond compare. She was one amazing woman and we are all blessed to have had her in our lives leaving an indelible mark on us all.
Her family is sincerely grateful for the kind and loving care provided by Dr. Michael Kondash and Mike Lucas, P.A., and the wonderful staff of Mountain View Care Center along with their extraordinary ability to create a family like atmosphere with endless supply of activities, comfort, laughter and joy, not only for their residents but also the families and volunteers who roamed the halls. The impeccable therapy team and nursing staff in the Camelot wing including Sirivanh, Sharon, Jackie, Dawn, Sue, along with Gina, who gave her regular manicures and the Center's hair stylist, Sue, always making sure she looked fabulous. She was also fortunate to have the best roommates, having no shortage of camaraderie with Roselyn and Pat, sharing laughs, dinners and treats. She thoroughly enjoyed Mr. Mecca and his wheelchair rides as he zoomed her around the halls for church and activities. She certainly missed her own home but everyone there strived to provide the next best thing and did so magnificently.
Also surviving are three sons, John McAlarney, Dickson City; Scotty McAlarney (Jill), Olyphant; and Brian McAlarney, Throop; daughter, Karen Youshock (Mike), Williamsburg, Va.; a sister, Irene Stoyack, Bricktown, N.J.; 11 grandchildren, Ryan McAlarney (Tressa), Corey McAlarney, Ashley Romanko (Rick), Sean McAlarney (Alyssa), Jessica Lee (Jack), Casey McAlarney, Shane McAlarney, Connor McAlarney, Corrin McAlarney and Caitlin McAlarney; eight great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Joanie Gorr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday at 9 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Parish, 215 Rebecca St., Throop, with entombment immediately following at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Dickson City. Those attending Friday's services are asked to go directly to the church.
Friends may call on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.
In lieu of flowers, friends can pay a tribute to Delores's life by making a donation to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 7, 2019