Delores N. (Lola) Rodriguez of Old Forge died suddenly on Friday, May 24, at Geisinger Community Medical Center.



Born in Creedmoor, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Nuara Rodriguez. Delores was a sweet and gentle woman who loved her family and all the people whom she met. She enjoyed playing bingo and embroidery. Family was the center of Delores' life and she cherished each moment she spent with them. Through death, Delores's physical presence has been replaced by her enormous spirit, which continues to fill each room and crevice of the lives of those who knew and loved her.



Surviving are her four sisters, Shirley Killino and husband, Donald, Old Forge, who were her caregivers and were at her side until the end; Dora Connell and husband, James, Taylor; Betty Evans and Rosemary Skibar, both of Long Pond; four brothers, Joseph Rodriguez and wife, Rosie, Midlothian, Texas; Sal Rodriguez and wife, Nancy, Totowa, N.J.; James Rodriguez and wife, Emily, Fort Wirth, Texas; and Genaro Ortiz, McAllen, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene Rodriguez and Marcus Ortiz.



Words cannot express our sincerest gratitude for the compassionate and excellent care provided by Michele on B wing that she gave to Delores, along with the entire staff at Mountain View Care Center.



Family and friends are invited to attend Delores's funeral service, Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. in the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, with the Rev. Michael Shambora, Stewart United Methodist Church, Old Forge, officiating. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery



Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

