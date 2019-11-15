Home

Delores Ross Obituary
Delores Ross, 86, of West Scranton, died Monday after being stricken ill at home. She was the widow of Judson Ross Jr.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Kowalsky. Educated in Scranton schools, she was of the Catholic faith.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Burkhart, Wilkes-Barre; Debra Ross, Florida; and Patricia Rose and husband, Charles, Moosic; five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by seven siblings.

Graveside services were held Thursday at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, officiated by the Rev. Richard Fox.

Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 15, 2019
