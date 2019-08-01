|
Delores "Dee" Trovato of Dalton passed away peacefully Friday, July 26, surrounded by her loving family in Dalton. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Anthony "Nino" Trovato, on April 3, 2009.
Born in Scranton on May 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Louise Tunis Yanno.
Delores was raised by three strong, intelligent Italian women, her grandmother, Elena Yanno; her mother, Louise; and her aunt, Mary Yanno, due to the untimely death of her father who was killed in a mining accident when Delores was 10 months old.
Her childhood and teenage years made Dee the woman she was, those years growing up brought joy and happiness. She shared those treasured memories up to her death with dear cousins, Sharon and Dennis Coval, Scranton; and dear cousin, Ellen Heier, Bloomsburg.
Delores treasured her friendships and time she spent with her dear friends, Marie Jo, Mary, Lorraine, Audrey and Cathy.
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Domenic Ruggiero, Allied Services, Traditional Home Health and Hospice Care and Visiting Angels.
Delores was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She spent beautiful times with her grandchildren, Michael, Anthony and wife, Nirali.
Also surviving are a son, Carmelo and wife, Karen, Dalton; a second son refused to be recognized as part of the family; also, a large extended family who she enjoyed and appreciated for their love and support.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Theresa Louise.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday starting at 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Aplastic Anemia Foundation, 4330 E. West Highway, Suite 230, Bethesda, MD 20814; or to , 1525 Valley Center Parkway 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care of the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 1, 2019