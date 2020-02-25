|
Denise Dulny, 62, of Duryea, formerly of Dupont, died Thursday at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Bill Reardon.
Born in Taylor, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Dorothy Zigmont Dulny. She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, class of 1975, and Lackawanna Junior College with a degree in business studies. Denise worked for the federal government for 30 years with the agencies of the VA Hospital, Tobyhanna Army Depot and the U.S. Marshal Service in both Virginia and Scranton as a criminal specialist until her retirement. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Dupont.
Denise's love of traveling sent her to many islands and Europe. She was also an avid gardener.
She is survived by sister, Cheryl Reardon and her husband, Bill, of Duryea; aunt, Barbara Dulney, of Throop; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea, with the Rev. Thomas Petro officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dupont.
A viewing will be held Thursday from 10 to 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. To leave an online condolence for Denise's family, please visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 25, 2020