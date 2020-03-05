|
Denise Menendez Smith, 53, of Dunmore, died Thursday evening.
A Bronx, N.Y., native, she was the daughter of Anibal and Milagros Menendez.
She is also survived by her beloved daughter, Solanna Dommer and fiancé, Andy Morse; her loving sisters, Vivian Lombard and husband, Jim; and Maribel Berg and husband, Brian; her granddaughter, Aubrey, who adored her abuela; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Denise's life with blessing by the Rev. Fran Landry, C.P., was private and under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 5, 2020