Denise Michaels of Waverly Twp. died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Michaels. They were married for 26 years.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late John T. Jr. and Wanda Jean Stephens Tighe and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She worked as a nurse at Abington Manor and the Jewish Home of Scranton.
Also surviving are a son, Robert E. Michaels, Waverly; two brothers, John T. III and wife, Mary Grace Tighe, Merion; and Patrick C. Tighe, Haverford; two sisters, Deborah A. Tighe-Biko and husband, Charles, Clarks Summit and Margaret M. Gerek, Peckville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph M. Tighe.
The funeral will be Friday from the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly Twp.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. All those attending the funeral are asked to proceed to the church Friday morning.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019