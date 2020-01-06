|
|
Dennis C. Pitoniak, 71, died on Dec. 30 at Lake Harris Center in Leesburg, Fla., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dennis was born on Jan. 21,1948, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Albert and Vivian Pitoniak. He attended Olyphant schools. He was self- employed in the auto body repair business most of his life before retiring to Florida. Dennis was an avid race car fan. He was a good man who had a loving and caring soul, and was known for his boundless compassion and kindness toward everyone he met.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Denise Gesford (Harry) Clarks Summit; sons, Joseph Dennis and William Pitoniak, both of Zephyrhills, Fla.; sister, Donna Pitoniak (Tony Jobson), of Brewerton, N.Y.; brothers, Albert Pitoniak (Donna), of North Syracuse, N.Y.; Richard Pitoniak (Barbara), of Jessup; and Mark Pitoniak (Judy), of Constantia, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Vivian Pitoniak.
A memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 6, 2020