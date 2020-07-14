Home

Dennis C. Pitoniak

Dennis C. Pitoniak Obituary

Dennis C. Pitoniak, 71, died Dec. 30 at Lake Harris Center in Leesburg, Fla. after a courageous battle with cancer.

Dennis was born on Jan. 21,1948 in Syracuse, N.Y. to Albert and Vivian Pitoniak. He attended the Olyphant schools. He was self employed in the auto body repair business most of his life before retiring to Florida. Dennis was an avid race car fan. He was a good man who had a loving and caring soul, and was known for his boundless compassion and kindness toward everyone he met.

Dennis is survived by his daughter, Denise Gesford (Harry) Clarks Summit, Pa.; sons, Joseph Dennis and William Pitoniak, both of Zephyrhills, Fla.; sister, Donna Pitoniak (Tony Jobson) of Brewerton, N.Y.; brothers, Albert Pitoniak (Donna) of North Syracuse, N.Y.; Richard Pitoniak (Barbara) of Jessup, Pa.; and Mark Pitoniak (Judy) of Constantia, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Vivian Pitoniak.

A viewing will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald.

CDC guidelines are in effect with masks to be worn.


