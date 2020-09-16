Home

Dennis J. Griffis, 61, of Hop Bottom, died Aug. 13 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, from injuries sustained in an ATV accident on July 18.

Born May 31, 1959, in Montrose, he was the son of the late Ernest and Charlotte Hitchcock Griffis.

Dennis was an avid outdoorsman enjoying activities such as hunting, fishing, riding ATVs and motorcycles. He was a big NASCAR fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends having a few drinks.

He is survived by a son, Andrew Button-Griffis; a brother, Gary Griffis and wife, Rosemary, Hop Bottom; three nephews, Ron Fisher, Ernest and Jordan Griffis; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Fisher; and brother, Ralph Griffis.

A service for family will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from the First Universalist Church, Brooklyn. Friends and family are invited immediately following the church service to the home of Gary Griffis, 200 N. Center St., Hop Bottom, to celebrate Dennis' life.


