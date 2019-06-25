Home

Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc.
120 South Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 344-5662
Dennis M. Caruso

Dennis M. Caruso Obituary
Dennis M. Caruso, Scranton, died Tuesday at home.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Salvatore and Ida Mead Caruso, he was a plumber and also worked in the construction industry.

Dennis was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are a sister, Jean Caruso, Scranton; two brothers, Paul A. Caruso and wife, Marion, Saddle Lake; and John Caruso and wife, Diane, Lake Spangenberg; a sister-in-law, Kim Caruso, Clarks Summit; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Sam and David R. Caruso.

Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Interment at Fairview Memorial Park will also be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Guido-Fiorillo Funeral Home, 120 S. Main Ave. Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 25, 2019
